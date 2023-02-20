WWE reportedly had plans to bring back The Demon version of Finn Balor.

We’ve noted how Demon Balor vs. the Brood version of WWE Hall of Famer Edge is rumored for Hell In a Cell at WrestleMania 39. WWE had plans for Edge vs. Balor, inside the Cell, to take place at the Royal Rumble last month, but Edge’s filming schedule prevented the build, and the match, from happening.

In an update, Fightful Select has not confirmed rumors on WWE planning for Balor to work as The Demon in the nixed Cell match at The Rumble.

It was noted that some felt like The Demon didn’t fit the current iteration of The Judgment Day, so people were against using the gimmick in this situation. However, others felt like the Cell match at The Rumble would have needed the extra buzz of The Demon returning.

There’s no word yet on when WWE will announce the Edge vs. Balor Cell match for WrestleMania 39, if that is still the direction. There’s also no word on if they will use the Demon and Brood personas to end the lengthy feud.

Balor has used The Demon just seven times on the main roster. The last time we saw The Demon was Balor’s loss to current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the 2021 Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

