WWE NXT announcers were reportedly not allowed to say Rick Steiner’s name during the debut of Bron Breakker this past Tuesday night.

As noted, the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner debuted this past Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 with a win over LA Knight in the opener. He then had a face-off with new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa to close the show.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the NXT announcers were not allowed to say Rick Steiner’s name. There was a “Dog Faced Gremlin” line by Vic Joseph, which was a reference to Bron’s father.

While reportedly not allowed to refer to Breakker as a second generation wrestler, it was noted that Brooks Jensen is a second generation talent on commentary. Jensen, the son of former WWE star Bull Buchanan, teamed with Josh Briggs for a loss to Imperium.

