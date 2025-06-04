There is reportedly some backstage tension regarding R-Truth’s current status with WWE, as a new report suggests the company was not in favor of talent wearing his merchandise on the June 2, 2025 episode of Monday Night Raw.

WWE has allowed similar gestures in the past when stars were injured or on their way out. However, this time around, the directive was different.

“Yeah, we’ve seen it in the past. Guys get hurt, people move on, you see one of their shirts snuck in,” one source, citing Dominik Mysterio wearing a Carlito shirt during the same broadcast. “But supposedly they didn’t want any R-Truth shirts being worn by talent last night.”

In addition to Dom-Dom wearing the Carlito “That’s Not Cool” shirt in his backstage segment on the 6/2 Raw show, Rhea Ripley also shared a photo of herself on social media wearing a R-Truth shirt the day after news of his release surfaced (see below).

While there was no official acknowledgment of R-Truth on the broadcast, the live crowd made their feelings known, breaking out in loud “We Want Truth” chants during the show in support of the veteran performer.

As noted previously, both R-Truth and Carlito’s contracts with WWE are scheduled to expire by mid-2025. R-Truth has since publicly confirmed his exit from the company, though WWE has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)