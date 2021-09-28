WWE NXT Superstars are reportedly scheduled to be included in the 2021 WWE Draft.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that NXT Superstars will be called up to RAW and SmackDown to freshen up both brands.

A source noted that this could change multiple times between now and then, but they were under the impression that there will many people from NXT involved. It was also said that NXT wrestlers are supposed to be a significant part of the Draft.

The WWE Draft will begin with Friday’s SmackDown on FOX from Baltimore, and then will wrap with Monday’s RAW from Nashville.

