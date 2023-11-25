The WWE Performance Center is filling up with some new signees.

Fightful Select is reporting that Brogan Finlay and Madi Wrenkowski have signed developmental deals with WWE after working recent tryouts at the WWE PC in Orlando, FL.

Additionally, Finlay, Wrenkowski, Jay Malachi and Lucky Ali were all at the WWE PC after this past week, as the latter two also recently worked tryouts for the company.

All of the aforementioned developmental talents are expected to start full-time with WWE at the WWE PC starting in mid-December.

Many of the developmental talents who work at the WWE PC are home with their families for the holidays this week, after working a double WWE NXT taping last week.