Trick Williams’ momentum may already be shaping his WWE future.

Following his recent main roster debut, there’s said to be a growing belief within WWE that Williams is connecting with audiences in a major way. His arrival has been met with strong reactions, and that hasn’t gone unnoticed behind the scenes.

There is reportedly a strong internal sentiment that Williams has quickly clicked with the WWE crowd. As a result, there’s a push brewing for him to be positioned firmly as a babyface moving forward.

Interestingly, discussions about presenting Williams in that role reportedly took place even before his official debut. However, those conversations have resurfaced in a bigger way after seeing how fans have responded to him live.

The reactions have been hard to ignore.

With the kind of organic support he’s receiving, it appears WWE may be adjusting plans accordingly as Williams continues to establish himself on the main roster.

Trick Williams is scheduled to compete in his first Men’s Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago premium live event this Saturday, February 28, 2026.

(H/T to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)