WWE is reportedly looking to kick off 2027 with a bang.

According to a new report, there have been discussions within WWE’s creative team about making the January 4, 2027 episode of Monday Night Raw a particularly significant show.

The idea is to use the first Raw of the new year as both a major kickoff to 2027 and a celebration of the beginning of the show’s third year on Netflix.

WWE is reportedly expected to put considerable promotional effort behind the episode during the final weeks of 2026, including throughout the holiday season, as the company looks to position the broadcast as one of the bigger Raw shows on its calendar.

As part of those plans, there is also an expectation that WWE will feature one or two special attraction matches on the January 4 show.

No specific matches or talent have been confirmed for the episode as of this writing.

Meanwhile, another scheduling update has surfaced regarding an upcoming edition of the red brand’s weekly three-hour program.

The November 23 episode of WWE Raw in Kansas is currently scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Netflix, rather than its usual 8 p.m. ET start time.

The earlier start comes as WWE prepares to hold another double television taping that evening, allowing talent additional time off for the Thanksgiving holiday later that week.

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(H/T: Fightful Select)