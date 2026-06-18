Chad Gable appears to be in line for a significant role heading into one of WWE’s biggest events of the year.

After recently shedding the El Grande Americano persona and returning to WWE programming under his own name, Gable has seemingly found himself in a favorable position on television. Internal support for the former Olympian remains strong, with several people within WWE reportedly advocating for him to have a prominent spot at SummerSlam, which takes place in his hometown of Minneapolis.

Gable’s recent momentum comes after months spent portraying the masked El Grande Americano character, a run that generated plenty of fan discussion and merchandise interest.

Speaking of merchandise, the response to the auction of Gable’s El Grande Americano mask has reportedly exceeded expectations. Sources indicate that Fanatics has been extremely impressed with the performance of the auction, to the point that the company is now exploring additional opportunities involving ring-worn memorabilia.

The success of the mask auction has reportedly sparked conversations about future collectible offerings, including the possibility of auctioning off select ring-worn items before matches even take place.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)