WWE is going mainstream for the promotional push towards their first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

As seen over the weekend, the company announced a featured celebrity-related tag-team match, with Jelly Roll teaming up with Randy Orton to take on the team of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

Jelly Roll is scheduled to serve as guest host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday, and one of the guests he has scheduled is none other than Randy Orton.

Dave Scherer of PWInsider.com wrote the following about the news:

When I asked a few trusted sources if we should expect an angle for SummerSlam, one said, “Of course.”



The other, who I love, said, “What do you think dumbass?”

Hosted by Cardi B., WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.