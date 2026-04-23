With Blake Monroe’s WWE NXT loss sparking fresh speculation about a potential main roster call-up, there’s already talk about how the Vanity Project could evolve in her absence.

According to one source, Myka Lockwood is being lined up as a possible addition to the group if and when Monroe officially moves up.

That possibility gained some intrigue on Tuesday night, as Lockwood made her on-screen debut in a storyline role tied directly to the faction.

The segment saw Shiloh Hill attempt to keep Jackson Drake occupied during the Women’s North American Championship casket match between Monroe and reigning champion Tatum Paxley.

Hill arranged a date for Drake to prevent any interference, but things didn’t go according to plan when the date never showed.

That’s when Lockwood entered the picture.

She quickly connected with Drake and uncovered that Hill had actually set him up using an AI chatbot, flipping the situation into a comedic reveal.

The segment wrapped up with Lockwood leaving the bar alongside all three members of the Vanity Project.

A subtle debut, but one that could turn into something more.

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(H/T: Bryan Alvarez and F4WOnline.com)