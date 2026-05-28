AAA could once again be bringing back one of its traditional summer events.

There has been internal discussion regarding Verano de Escándalo potentially returning as a premium live event under the TKO umbrella, with plans for the show reportedly on the table as far back as WrestleMania weekend.

However, those plans may no longer be locked in.

The situation appears to have become more fluid in recent weeks due to the expansion of TripleMania into a two-night event, which could affect AAA’s overall summer schedule.

If Verano de Escándalo does move forward, the current working date being discussed is Saturday, July 25.

AAA has historically presented Verano de Escándalo as one of its signature summer cards, and it remains to be seen whether the event officially returns to the calendar this year.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)