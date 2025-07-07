WWE is looking at turning a top babyface performer into a heel character in the near future.

According to one source, despite just recently debuting as a babyface character on the brand, newcomer to the scene in WWE NXT Blake Monroe is reportedly on the verge of a heel turn.

It is unclear exactly when the start of the process of turning Monroe heel will begin on television, but it is known that the idea has been discussed and reportedly green lit.

Formerly known as “The Glamour” Mariah May in All Elite Wrestling, where she was a former AEW Women’s World Champion, May debuted on WWE NXT television back on June 3 as “The Glamour” Blake Monroe.

Since then, Monroe has aligned herself with fellow babyface Jordynne Grace, in their ongoing rivalry with Jacy Jane and Fatal Influence.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates continue to surface regarding the rumored heel turn of Blake Monroe.

(H/T: Fightful Select)