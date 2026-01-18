A long-rumored dream match could finally be back on the table, with Brock Lesnar’s WWE return plans potentially setting the stage for a massive WrestleMania showdown.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, fans should expect to see “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar appear at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, alongside Roman Reigns.

Meltzer also noted that WWE may finally move forward with a long-discussed clash between Lesnar and GUNTHER at WrestleMania 42.

The company has reportedly attempted to book Lesnar vs. GUNTHER for The Show of Shows on two separate occasions in the past, but both plans ultimately fell apart for different reasons.

Meltzer explained that the first time WWE backed away from the matchup was due to concerns that GUNTHER had not yet reached his full potential.

While the two had a memorable staredown during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE, creative ultimately decided against revisiting the match at WrestleMania at that time.

Plans were later derailed again after Lesnar became involved in the Janel Grant lawsuit, forcing WWE to pivot away from using him in a marquee program.

Now, however, the landscape appears much different.

Meltzer added that GUNTHER is currently at the peak of his momentum, highlighted by his victory over John Cena, where he forced Cena to tap out in his retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event last month.

GUNTHER has also previously gone on record expressing his desire to face Lesnar.

With both superstars expected to be involved in the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Match later this month, the possibility of WWE setting the wheels in motion for a WrestleMania 42 showdown in Las Vegas this April remains very much alive.

One staredown could be all it takes.

Lesnar last appeared in WWE at SummerSlam 2025 after TKO approved his return to the company. He later defeated John Cena at WrestlePalooza in September, marking his first in-ring match since making his comeback.

