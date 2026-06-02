A potential marquee match for WrestleMania 43 may already be taking shape, although nothing has been officially confirmed by WWE.

According to one report, WWE has discussed a program between Roman Reigns and Oba Femi heading into WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. However, the proposed direction is said to be contingent on The Rock’s availability, with the former WWE Champion reportedly remaining the preferred option if he is able to appear.

The possibility of a showdown between Reigns and The Rock has been looming for years.

Back in 2024, WWE heavily teased a blockbuster family rivalry between the two stars on the road to WrestleMania. Those plans sparked significant fan backlash when it appeared The Rock could potentially take Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania main event opportunity despite Rhodes having won the Royal Rumble to earn the title shot.

Instead, the story ultimately shifted course.

Rather than facing each other in a singles match, Reigns and The Rock joined forces for a Night 1 WrestleMania tag team main event, taking on Rhodes and Seth Rollins in one of the biggest attractions of the year.

At the same time, WWE has also planted seeds for a future clash between Reigns and Oba Femi.

Shortly after Reigns captured the World Title at WrestleMania 42, Femi stepped forward and challenged him, immediately creating buzz among fans. The reaction grew louder during Reigns’ post-show appearance, where chants in support of Femi broke out from the crowd.

Reigns acknowledged the chants and used the moment to send a message to Femi and the rest of the locker room, putting any potential challengers on notice as speculation about future title defenses continued.

While WWE has yet to announce any plans for WrestleMania 43, the reported discussions involving Reigns, The Rock, and Femi have already fueled debate among fans about who should stand across the ring from “The Tribal Chief” on the grand stage next year.

(H/T: SelfMadePW)