WWE is reportedly making significant moves to expand its live event presence in Mexico, with plans currently in motion for a series of shows in the region.

According to one source, the company is organizing multiple live events throughout Mexico, which will culminate in a marquee event titled ‘SuperShow Mexico’. While an official date and venue for the major show have not yet been finalized, discussions are well underway, and an announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

This initiative comes on the heels of WWE’s acquisition of prominent lucha libre promotion AAA (Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide)—a move that has already begun to reshape the relationship between the U.S.-based wrestling giant and the Mexican wrestling scene.

As part of this growing partnership, WWE talent is slated to appear at AAA’s TripleMania: Regia event, continuing the crossover momentum. Additionally, WWE and AAA will join forces to co-promote a special NXT x AAA: Worlds Collide event on the same day as WWE Money In The Bank 2025. Both shows are taking place on Saturday, June 7, in the Inglewood, CA. area.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding WWE’s expansion into the Mexican market continues to surface.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio – Backstage Pass)