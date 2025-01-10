Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes was vehemently trashed by the wrestling community when rumors of the potential showdown began circulating for WrestleMania 41.

While Logan Paul won’t be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship against “The American Nightmare” this April, he still very well could be competing for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against “The Ring General” on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion is being considered for a showdown with Logan Paul, who recently transitioned to the Raw roster and declared he is now dedicating himself to WWE on a full-time basis.

According to one source, these discussions are in the early stages, and no plans have been finalized. Whether this match comes to fruition or WWE opts for a different direction remains to be seen.

As far as the aforementioned Undisputed WWE Champion is concerned, as we reported last week, the talks of a potential showdown against John Cena at “The Show of Shows” has been picking up.

In fact, “The Greatest of All-Time” is currently one of the internal favorites to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match, which could be the storyline that leads to the rumored Cena-Rhodes showdown at WrestleMania 41.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place on April 19 and April 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)