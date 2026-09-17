Kelani Jordan’s appearance on WWE Raw could be the beginning of a larger move for the NXT star.

Jordan competed in a Women’s Money In The Bank qualifying match on Monday’s Raw, and her inclusion was reportedly designed to introduce her to WWE’s broader television audience ahead of a planned move to the main roster.

According to a new report, WWE plans to bring Jordan to the main roster following the conclusion of her run as NXT Women’s Champion.

Jordan is also said to have several supporters within WWE, with those backstage pointing to the significant progress she has made since joining the NXT roster in 2022.

Her eventual move to Raw or SmackDown is reportedly viewed internally as a matter of “when, not if,” with WWE currently targeting the end of 2026 for her permanent transition to the main roster.

Jordan made her Raw debut on September 14, competing against Lola Vice and Raquel Rodriguez in a Women’s Money In The Bank qualifier. Vice won the match to advance.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)