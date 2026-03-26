Another major installment of Saturday Night’s Main Event appears to be on the horizon.

And this one could be among WWE’s most notable yet.

According to new details making the rounds, WWE is planning to hold an upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event special on July 18 at Madison Square Garden.

The timing is significant, as the event is set to take place during the same weekend as Fanatics Fest, an event WWE is expected to be heavily involved in. That crossover could make for a stacked weekend in New York City, with multiple fan-focused experiences tied to the company.

It’s been quite some time since WWE brought Saturday Night’s Main Event to MSG. The last time the company ran the special from the iconic venue was back in August 2007, making this just the second time the show has ever been held there.

Even more notable, this would mark the first time Saturday Night’s Main Event is presented live from Madison Square Garden.

A rare return.

And a potentially historic one.

The next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled for Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Saturday, May 23.

Make sure to join us here on 5/23 and again on 7/18 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)