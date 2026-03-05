WWE could be planning a historic spotlight for its women’s division at WrestleMania.

According to a new report, there has been internal discussion within WWE creative about loading up the two-night WrestleMania card with a significant number of women’s matches.

The current idea being floated would see at least six women’s matches take place across the two nights of the event.

Sources indicate that at least five of those bouts are already considered firmly planned as the company continues shaping the card.

If the plan ultimately moves forward, it would mark a record-setting number of women’s matches for a single WrestleMania event.

The specific matches being considered have not been revealed, but the reported direction suggests WWE intends to feature the women’s roster in a major way on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

