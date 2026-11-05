WWE is reportedly preparing to celebrate a major milestone in the career of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson later this month.

November 2026 marks 30 years since The Rock made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996, and the company is planning several initiatives to commemorate the occasion.

According to sources familiar with the plans, WWE intends to release a variety of special merchandise celebrating The Rock’s lengthy career in professional wrestling.

Among the items reportedly in development is a commemorative championship belt designed specifically to honor the anniversary.

WWE is also expected to launch social media campaigns highlighting memorable moments from The Rock’s career as part of the month-long celebration.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)