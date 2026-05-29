The Vision could soon be getting even bigger on WWE television.

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, there has already been internal discussion about expanding the faction led by Paul Heyman, and those talks reportedly started before Logan Paul suffered his recent injury.

Dave Meltzer noted that WWE subtly referenced the faction’s collective structure during this week’s episode of Raw.

“On Raw, they said that Paul Heyman had put ‘The Vision’ and not individual members of the team in all contracts related to the title,” Meltzer wrote. “So Theory and Bron Breakker [who are] the only members of the team right now not injured, although I expect them to add members, besides Maxxine Dupri.”

He wasn’t done there.

“And there has been talk of that even before this injury, are going to be the tag team champions for now,” Meltzer added.

The current version of The Vision consists of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Paul Heyman as the group’s manager and spokesperson.

Injuries have created some uncertainty around the faction’s immediate future.

Logan Paul recently revealed that he suffered a torn tricep at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 23, and WWE is reportedly estimating a recovery timeline of around six months. Paul, however, has publicly stated that he believes he can return sooner than expected.

Meanwhile, Bronson Reed has remained sidelined since earlier this year, although fans recently noticed the powerhouse appearing noticeably larger in a recent “Break the internet” post shared on X, fueling speculation that his WWE return could be getting closer.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding WWE adding new members to The Vision continue to surface.