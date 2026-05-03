QCelebrity involvement at WrestleMania was a major talking point this year.

And it looks like that momentum isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

WWE leaned heavily into mainstream crossover appeal during its biggest event of the year, featuring appearances from the likes of IShowSpeed, Lil Yachty, and Jelly Roll, among others.

Behind the scenes, there’s said to be strong satisfaction with how those celebrity integrations played out across the WrestleMania weekend.

That’s not a one-off strategy, either.

While the level of involvement is expected to naturally cool off coming out of WrestleMania season, WWE is still planning to incorporate more celebrities into its programming moving forward, including potential appearances throughout the summer months.

Specific names haven’t been confirmed just yet, but the direction is clear.

Celebrity crossover isn’t going anywhere.

One notable name that was at least explored for WrestleMania was Tom Brady.

While discussions did take place, the appearance ultimately didn’t materialize, and no further details have surfaced regarding why it didn’t come together.

(H/T: Fightful Select)