WWE will, in fact, continue to work with a controversial comedian from the Rogan-sphere.

The relationship between WWE and Tony Hinchcliffe appears to remain intact

Hinchcliffe, the host of Kill Tony, previously hosted the Roast of WrestleMania earlier this year and was also scheduled to host WWE SummerSlam Late Night before that event was ultimately canceled.

Sources within WWE say there are no issues between the two sides and expect to work with Hinchcliffe again in the future.

While no specific plans have been finalized, it was suggested that any potential collaboration would likely take the form of a similar late-night style program.

