CM Punk returned as a surprise late replacement for Cody Rhodes, where he defeated Sami Zayn on the July 6 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Apparently that was the plan all along.

One source noted that “this was the plan all throughout. They knew that they were leading to this. They always knew that Sami Zayn was going to drop this title to CM Punk because they have known when CM Punk was going to come back for a while, I believe.”

An additional source added that Punk winning the title had been planned for at least the past month.

“CM Punk winning the Undisputed WWE Championship and heading into SummerSlam to defend it has been planned for well over a month,” the report stated.

According to the report, WWE is gearing up to try and make SummerSlam better than WrestleMania 42.

“Punk was initially set to challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh but WWE is preparing for SummerSlam in Minneapolis to be better than WrestleMania 42 was.”

(H/T: Fightful Select & False Finish HQ)