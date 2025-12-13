WWE is preparing to make a significant change to Friday Night SmackDown in the new year, with plans in place to expand the blue brand back to a three-hour format.

After what has been viewed internally as a somewhat flat 2025 for SmackDown, the longer runtime is expected to come with renewed focus on strengthening the overall presentation of the show.

According to one source, WWE sources have indicated that the company is looking to give SmackDown “a little bit of a boost” once the move to three hours officially takes place. The report notes that WWE is aware the brand could use added momentum on both the creative and talent fronts, and discussions are ongoing behind the scenes regarding how to best address those areas.

The goal is clear: make the extra hour feel meaningful rather than padded.

An update has also surfaced regarding a new addition to the blue brand in Lash Legend, who was recently called up to SmackDown from NXT.

WWE officials are said to be pleased with her early work, citing both her in-ring performances and her promo ability as positives.

Legend has been paired with Nia Jax as part of the transition process, a move designed to help her adjust to the pace and expectations of the main roster as quickly as possible. Within WWE, there is reportedly strong confidence in Legend’s upside, with many expecting her to emerge as one of the breakout stars of next year.

