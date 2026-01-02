Backstage News On WWE Planning To Significantly Expand Current Faction On Raw

WWE is looking to make some changes to the current presentation of a faction on the Raw side of things on the company’s main roster.

As noted, Chad Gable is among several names expected to return in time for WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh, if not as a surprise return in the Men’s Royal Rumble match itself.

Other names rumored for returns leading up to, or at the Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event itself, include Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, Dominik Mysterio and Tiffany Stratton.

In terms of how WWE is going to handle Gable’s return, with him portraying El Grande Americano prior to his injury hiatus and it being shifted over to Ludwig Kaiser in the role, with Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate (Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano) in supporting roles in the trio known as Los Americanos, it appears that plans are already in the works.

According to one source, there are no plans right now to move Kaiser away from El Grande, nor Bate and Dunne from Ray and Bravo. Instead, WWE is expected to integrate Gable, as well as his former American Made members The Creed Brothers, Julius and Brutus Creed, into the Los Americanos storyline, with early discussions about this already taking place behind-the-scenes.

Chad Gable has been on the shelf since the summer, with WWE using storyline to explain his extended absence.

His injury hiatus began in June 2025, when a shoulder injury was written into television during the June 23 episode of WWE Raw. On that night, he was attacked by Penta, an angle that led to Gable being sidelined for shoulder surgery and set the stage for a character reset upon his eventual return.

Prior to going down, Gable’s final in-ring appearance came on June 17, 2025, when he defended the WWE Speed Championship under the El Grande Americano persona.

WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026, live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

