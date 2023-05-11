Bron Breakker is reportedly headed to the main roster soon.

As we’ve noted, Breakker had been rumored for a main roster call-up in the WWE Draft following his WWE NXT Title loss to Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend, but that obviously did not happen and Breakker remains active in the NXT storylines.

In an update, a new report from WRKDWrestling notes that there were tentative plans to draft Breakker to the main roster last week, but WWE officials are so impressed with his heel persona that he was kept in NXT to better cultivate his character.

It was noted that there are now tentative plans for Breakker to be called to RAW or SmackDown after SummerSlam, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 5, at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

Breakker defeated Trick Williams in this week’s NXT main event. He will go on to challenge Hayes for the NXT Title in the main event of the NXT Battleground Premium Live Event on Sunday, May 28 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA.

