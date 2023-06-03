The Ring General’s historic reign with the WWE Intercontinental Title is set to continue.

Back in early February GUNTHER became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the 21st century with 245 recognized days and counting. Since then he has continued to dominate with successful TV title defenses over Mustafa Ali, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, and Xavier Woods.

In an update, a new report from @WRKDWrestling notes that WWE has had internal talks on GUNTHER breaking the all-time historic title reign held by “The Greatest Intercontinental Champion of All-Time” – WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man.

It looks like GUNTHER will tie the 414-day reign held by WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage on Friday, July 28, which could make for a celebration or mention on the July 31 RAW from Houston. GUNTHER will then tie Honky Tonk’s 454-day reign on Wednesday, September 6, which would open the door for a big celebration on the September 11 RAW, which has not been announced as of this writing.

The leader of Imperium began his first reign with the WWE Intercontinental Title by defeating Ricochet on the June 10, 2022 edition of SmackDown. He has held the strap for 359 days and counting.

Matt Riddle is expected to be GUNTHER’s next challenger, possibly for a title match at WWE Money In the Bank on July 1.

