Monday’s WWE RAW saw the official post-Draft red brand arrival of Indus Sher – Veer and Sanga with Jinder Mahal. Veer is no longer using the “Mahaan” last name, but this is the same faction we saw in WWE NXT earlier this year.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that current WWE creative plans call for Veer and Sanga to mainly work as a tag team, with Mahal serving as a mouthpiece. However, Mahal will still wrestle at times.

Veer and Sanga squashed two enhancement talents on this week’s RAW, billed as Drake Thompson and Levar Barbie. After the match, Mahal took a headset and commented on how a lot of people are claiming RAW belongs to them, but RAW really belongs to Indus Sher and their future will be written in gold.

Thompson was portrayed by indie wrestler Jackson Drake, while Barbie was portrayed by Lucky Ali, according to @LocalCompWWE. Drake and Ali were making their WWE in-ring debuts in the match.

Ali, who has been wrestling since 2018, is the current DEADLOCK Pro World Champion. He has competed for AEW, ROH, NJPW, GCW, and CZW, among others. He last worked for ROH at the May 7 TV tapings, teaming with Adam Priest and Victor Benjamin against ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy. His last AEW match was at the December 17 Dark tapings, as a loss to Fuego Del Sol. Drake, who made his pro debut in 2017, has worked for numerous promotions such as AEW, CZW, Firestar Pro, and others. His last AEW match took place at the February 26 Dark tapings, where he teamed with Oliver Sawyer and Jay Malachi for a loss to Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh.

.

Monday’s RAW marked the first bout for Indus Sher since their six-man loss to The Creed Brothers and Bron Breakker at NXT Roadblock on March 7. In the lead-up to that match, and to kick off the new year, Veer and Sanga picked up NXT TV wins over The Creed Brothers and the team of Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. At one point in the past few years it was reported that WWE officials were high up on Indus Sher, and had a push planned for them on NXT. WWE also wanted to push the team for company expansion into the Indian market.

Below is footage from Monday’s RAW arrival by Indus Sher:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.