An update has surfaced regarding plans for Joe Hendry getting called up.

Joe Hendry is officially set to make his presence felt on WWE Raw, with plans in place for him to appear on next week’s broadcast in a featured segment.

According to updated internal plans, Hendry is scheduled to perform a concert on Raw, marking a notable spotlight moment for the rising star as he transitions further into the main roster ecosystem.

The appearance also signals the winding down of his current NXT run, though he is still expected to make additional appearances as things are finalized.

While there had been earlier speculation about where he would land on the main roster, creative direction has ultimately positioned him for Raw moving forward.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)