More details have surfaced regarding WWE’s new “946” faction and what the future could hold for the group.

Royce Keys officially revealed “946” as the name of his new alliance with OTM members Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, confirming the connection to a trademark WWE filed for the term last week.

Keys resurfaced on WWE television during the August 24 episode of Raw, making a surprise return several weeks after being taken out by Jacob Fatu. Upon returning, Keys immediately aligned himself with Nima and Price and caused problems for The Usos, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa.

The trio followed that up with another violent showing the following week, attacking The Usos and Sikoa in separate backstage incidents.

According to one source, the pairing of Keys with OTM wasn’t simply a creative assignment, as Keys personally selected Nima and Price to join him.

Keys is expected to remain the clear leader of 946, with Nima and Price serving as the muscle of the group. The three are considered the core members of the faction moving forward.

That doesn’t necessarily mean 946 will remain a three-man unit forever.

There has reportedly been discussion about potentially adding another member to the faction down the line. Nothing has been finalized, however, and any future addition would not be expected to change the current hierarchy, with Keys remaining firmly positioned as the group’s leader.

Fans should also learn more about exactly how 946 came together in the near future.

Keys, Nima and Price recently filmed a series of vignettes outside of Orlando, Florida. The footage is reportedly intended to provide additional background on the group, including the connection between the three men and the story behind their alliance.

As noted, WWE recently filed to trademark “946,” fueling speculation at the time that the mysterious number was connected to Keys and OTM. Keys has since confirmed those suspicions by officially unveiling 946 as the faction’s name.

With more vignettes reportedly on the way and the possibility of another member eventually joining the ranks, it appears WWE has more planned for 946 in the weeks ahead.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)