The future of WWE’s Iron Survivor Challenge match is drawing attention following the company’s decision to replace NXT Deadline with NXT TLC this December.

With the annual Iron Survivor Challenge traditionally serving as a featured attraction at Deadline, questions have emerged regarding whether the match concept could eventually make its way to WWE’s main roster.

According to sources familiar with previous creative discussions, WWE has considered using the Iron Survivor Challenge on Raw or SmackDown in the past.

However, there is currently no confirmation that the removal of NXT Deadline from this year’s schedule has increased the likelihood of those plans moving forward.

One source suggested that the unique match format could work within several ongoing main roster storylines, including the current Undisputed WWE Championship picture.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)