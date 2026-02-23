A potential character shift could be on the horizon for Lyra Valkyria as WrestleMania season approaches.

According to one source, creative discussions are ongoing within WWE regarding a possible change in direction for Valkyria ahead of WrestleMania 42. The idea reportedly being floated would see her character take on a more aggressive edge.

The proposed shift is said to stem from growing frustration shared by Valkyria and Bayley over being overlooked in their pursuit of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The belief is that the continued setbacks could serve as the catalyst for a more intense presentation moving forward.

At this point, it remains unclear how advanced those discussions are or when any potential character evolution might play out on television. More details are expected as they become available.

Valkyria has been aligned with Bayley since October of last year, and the two also worked together heading into WrestleMania 41. Their partnership has been a consistent part of the WWE Monday Night Raw women’s division in recent months.

Interestingly, Valkyria recently spoke about her on-screen dynamic with Bayley (see video below), noting that Bayley brings out her inner “idiot,” a comment that hinted at the fun, chaotic energy behind their pairing. Whether that tone shifts into something more serious in 2026 remains to be seen.

