There has been talk of a potential program with Bray Wyatt and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

While it would make sense to keep Reigns and Wyatt apart for a while, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there’s an idea that Wyatt vs. Reigns could be the biggest program in a long time because of how hot Wyatt is right now.

The last singles match between Reigns and Wyatt came on the February 5, 2018 RAW, which Reigns won. They also worked together at WWE Payback 2020, where The Fiend dropped the WWE Universal Title to Reigns, in a match that also included Braun Strowman. Reigns has been champion ever since.

It was recently reported that Wyatt became the new #1 merchandise mover for WWE. The Observer confirms this, and notes that Wyatt passed The Bloodline in sales. WWE officials have been “absolutely thrilled” with the rollout of the Wyatt return, especially with him being the top merchandise mover in recent weeks. There are plans to release additional Wyatt merchandise, including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.

It was also reported that Wyatt is now listed internally as the #1 babyface on the blue brand, with Drew McIntyre at #2. It’s interesting to note that Wyatt is still listed as an Alumni Superstar on the official WWE website roster, while his profile image is that of The Fiend.

WWE has not announced Wyatt for tonight’s SmackDown on FS1 as of this writing, but PWInsider reports that he is scheduled to be at the show.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.