WWE is reportedly preparing to significantly expand its partnership with The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia starting next year in 2026.

Dave Meltzer reported in this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com that WWE will increase the number of Premium Live Events (PLEs) in the Kingdom next year.

In addition to the previously confirmed WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh show scheduled for January 31 2026, WWE is also expected to bring two more PLEs to Saudi Arabia before the year is over.

Meltzer noted that since the partnership between WWE and Saudi Arabia began in 2018, the company has received approximately $55 million per event. However, the upcoming Royal Rumble in Riyadh is said to be generating an even higher payout, further underscoring the growing financial investment from the Saudi side.

WWE held just one Saudi event in 2025, their annual WWE Night of Champions show, which was headlined by John Cena defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

Interestingly, WWE’s traditional Crown Jewel event did not take place in Saudi Arabia this year, instead being held in Perth, Australia.

Looking ahead, WWE has already announced that WrestleMania 43 will emanate from Saudi Arabia in 2027, marking the first time the company’s biggest annual event will be hosted outside North America.

Meltzer added that there are already rumors within WWE suggesting that the company could eventually make Saudi Arabia the permanent home of WrestleMania if the relationship continues to expand at its current pace.

At this time, it’s unclear whether the two additional PLEs planned for 2026 will be returning events like Crown Jewel and Night of Champions or entirely new shows created specifically for the Saudi market.

More details are expected in the coming months and as always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates continue to surface.