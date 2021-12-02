There has reportedly been talk of dropping the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title.

Sunday’s NXT WarGames event will see NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong defend against Joe Gacy, who does not meet the 205 pound weight limit for the cruiserweight division. This comes as WWE recently dropped the weight limit for some matches on the weekly WWE 205 Live TV show, and started allowing female Superstars to compete on the show.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there’s plans to drop the Cruiserweight Title as a way to switch things up. It remains to be seen if they will move forward with these plans, and what a new title would be based off of.

It will be interesting to see if Gacy wins the title from Strong this Sunday, and if this leads to the end of the NXT Cruiserweight Title.

