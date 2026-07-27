WWE’s revamped SummerSlam plans may have led to the quiet removal of two heavily rumored women’s matches from the card.

Fans had been expecting Charlotte Flair to square off against Jade Cargill, while Tiffany Stratton was rumored to defend her title against Blake Monroe. However, neither bout materialized, leaving many wondering why WWE changed course.

According to WrestleVotes, the changes stem from WWE’s decision to introduce the Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match following Rhea Ripley’s injury. The report noted that the eventual winner of the ladder match had originally been penciled in for one of those planned singles contests.

With that in mind, WWE reportedly could not move forward with Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill if one of them was also slated to leave SummerSlam as the interim champion, leading the company to scrap the previously discussed matches altogether.

The Interim WWE Women’s Championship was created after Ripley’s injury forced WWE to adjust its creative plans. As things stand, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green have all qualified for the ladder match, with one final participant still to be determined.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for complete WWE SummerSlam Results.