For the past several years, one WWE Superstar has been firmly established as a heel, but recent live events suggest a shift in direction.

At least temporarily.

Ludwig Kaiser, who has been embroiled in a heated rivalry with Penta, continued his villainous ways during their brutal street fight on WWE Raw. However, his presentation at non-televised live events has taken a different turn.

During WWE’s recent house shows—marking the company’s return to live events after a lengthy hiatus, Kaiser embraced a babyface persona in his home country of Germany. Performing in front of crowds in Hannover and Dortmund, he secured victories over Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, much to the delight of local fans.

At this time, sources indicate that Kaiser’s babyface turn is exclusive to live events, with no immediate plans for him to transition to the role on television. However, WWE is known to adapt based on audience reactions, meaning this shift could evolve depending on how international crowds respond in the coming weeks.

We will keep you posted.

(H/T: Fightful Select)