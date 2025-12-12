A major name could be approaching the end of the road as WWE begins mapping out its plans for 2026.

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet earlier this week, John Cena reflected on his Wrestlepalooza loss to Brock Lesnar and explained that his mindset was centered on “building up Lesnar for whoever beats him in the future.” Cena also noted that Lesnar may be heading toward retirement at an upcoming Minnesota event, hinting that the end could be nearer than fans realize.

Minnesota would be a fitting stage for a sendoff.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is booked for August 1–2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the state where Lesnar once dominated as a legendary amateur wrestling star. If retirement is indeed looming, the location lines up perfectly.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter added more fuel to the conversation.

In the latest issue released at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported that he’s heard WWE has working plans for retirement runs for Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, and possibly Chris Jericho.

Styles has already made it known that 2026 will mark his final year. Jericho, meanwhile, remains under AEW contract but continues to be tied to rumors regarding a WWE return once the year wraps.

Meltzer wrote:

“There is a story going around that Lesnar will retire at SummerSlam 2026. I can’t confirm that date but did at least a month [ago] hear that the working plans for 2026 would be the WWE retirement runs for Lesnar, Styles and potentially Jericho if he signs. I didn’t get the impression it was locked in except for Styles, who has made it clear it will be in 2026 but not when. But the Lesnar name has been talked about, which is probably where the story came from.”

Lesnar has been active since returning at this year’s SummerSlam.

He holds a dominant win over Cena from Wrestlepalooza and competed in the victorious men’s WarGames team at Survivor Series. WWE President Nick Khan even told Daniel Cormier that the company is “honored” to have Lesnar back in the fold.

At 48, Lesnar isn’t slowing down yet.

He’s already advertised for both the 2026 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. But with multiple signs pointing toward a farewell run, the countdown to The Beast Incarnate’s final chapter may have officially begun.

