Is WWE sending a not-so-subtle message to AEW regarding the company’s current roster and champions?

Some think so.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE appears to be intentionally showcasing a number of former AEW stars as titleholders, a trend that was especially noticeable during the recent Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcast.

Meltzer pointed out that the current lineup of champions includes CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Ricky Saints, Blake Monroe, and Ethan Page — all of whom previously wrestled for AEW before making the jump to WWE.

According to Meltzer, this move could be WWE’s way of sending a not-so-subtle message to its rival promotion: that “the grass is greener on the other side.”

He added that while other ex-AEW names such as Rey Fenix and Rusev aren’t holding championships right now, they are still being featured regularly on television, something that wasn’t always the case in AEW. Meltzer explained that Tony Khan often limited TV exposure for talent he suspected might be on their way out of the company.

Meltzer also referenced a recent backstage photo taken at the Saturday Night’s Main Event taping in Salt Lake City, which has been making the rounds on social media. The photo showed NXT Champion Ricky Saints posing with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, and WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill all proudly holding their title belts (see below).

Punk later posted the image on his social media account with the caption, “Look at us,” a comment Meltzer described as a clear jab aimed at AEW.