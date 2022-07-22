WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan reportedly has Sasha Banks and Naomi to thank, at least in part, for her ongoing push.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that part of the reason, if not the key reason, for Morgan’s recent push is the RAW walkout of Banks and Naomi in mid-May.

It was noted that when Banks and Naomi walked out, there was a feeling within WWE that the SmackDown brand needed a new top tier female babyface Superstar, and Morgan was the one who got the pick of the draw.

Morgan’s push has also worked out because the WWE fanbase has been rooting for her run as champion for more than a year now, and they were ready for the push.

WWE reportedly found early success with Morgan as champion. It was reported back on July 12 how Morgan received major pops from fans at weekend WWE live events, so loud that the source said they’d never heard louder pops for Morgan since she’s been with the company. It was also noted that her merchandise sales appeared to be much higher than before.

Morgan will go face-to-face with Ronda Rousey on tonight’s SmackDown. They will then face off for the title at WWE SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville, in Rousey’s rematch from WWE Money In the Bank, where Morgan cashed in her MITB briefcase right after Rousey retained the title over Natalya.

