WWE’s international talent pipeline appears to be adding another name to the list.

European standout Rayne Leverkusen looks to be on her way to WWE following recent developments on the independent scene. Leverkusen competed at a Hustle Wrestling event on February 5, where she dropped the Hustle Championship in what came across as a farewell appearance for her home promotion.

That title loss was not an isolated moment. Over the past month, Leverkusen has also dropped several other championships she held across Europe, including the PROGRESS Women’s Championship, further fueling speculation about an impending move.

Now, more clarity has emerged.

According to sources within the British wrestling scene, Leverkusen is believed to have signed with WWE after taking part in two WWE tryouts last year. Those tryouts reportedly included SummerSlam week, where Rayne Leverkusen was named MVP among the participating talent involved.

The praise for Leverkusen behind the scenes has been strong. One British wrestling source we spoke with predicted that she will “get to the very top,” adding that she is “genuinely one of the very best” performers they have worked with.

If accurate, Leverkusen would be the latest European prospect to make the jump to WWE as the company continues to aggressively recruit talent from the international independent scene.

