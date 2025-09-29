WWE RAW’s weekly start time will continue to shift in the coming weeks, with a new report offering more insight into the changes.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, the company has been experimenting with earlier start times, including the last two weeks. This Monday’s episode of RAW will begin at 7:00 PM ET, while the remaining October shows will return to the usual 8:00 PM ET slot — except for October 15. That episode, taking place the day after Crown Jewel while WWE is still in Australia, will air at 8:00 AM EST.

The adjustments are part of WWE’s efforts to test different time slots during the NFL season. According to a report from Fightful Select, the October shows were initially expected to stay at 7:00 PM ET, but because they are scheduled in Dallas, Sacramento, and Anaheim, an earlier start would have forced local fans to arrive at the arena much earlier than usual.

WWE is still weighing its options for the start times of upcoming RAW episodes set for Boston and Madison Square Garden.