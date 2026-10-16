Additional backstage details have surfaced regarding the October 12, 2026 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, including the writers and producers responsible for various matches and segments.

The episode was internally titled “Always One Step Ahead.”

WWE Raw Writers: – Ben Saccoccio: The 946 and The Usos/Solo Sikoa backstage promos, along with the LA Knight and Solo Sikoa backstage segment.

– Kirsten Reardon: Adam Pearce and Chad Patton backstage segment, along with the Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch backstage segment.

– Mike Mirabile: Oba Femi and Paul Heyman segment.

– Brian Parise: Adam Pearce, Lyra Valkyria, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez backstage segment.

– Rockstar Spud: Rey Fenix, Ethan Page and Chad Gable backstage segment, which was produced by Jason Jordan. WWE Raw Match & Segment Producers: – Bobby Roode: Penta, Je’Von Evans and Bron Breakker segment.

– Adam Pearce & Abyss: Rey Mysterio vs. Big Cass.

– Petey Williams: Liv Morgan promo and Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green.

– Jason Jordan: Chad Gable vs. Rey Fenix.

– Bobby Roode & Shane Helms: The 946 vs. The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE Raw Results 10/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)