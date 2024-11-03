WWE is preparing to launch on Netflix in January 2025.

Fightful Select is reporting that Netflix has made some requests, including having the likes of CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes as names on the men’s side they want to be featured on the show. Several WWE sources said the rosters haven’t been decided as of yet. One higher up joked “Saudi wanted Yokozuna, we want Yokozuna back too, and I’m sure Netflix does, too.”

As far as the talent is concerned, they haven’t been told what brand they’ll be on just yet.

Back on October 27, talent from both RAW and SmackDown were at a Netflix shoot to promote the debut of the show. Baron Corbin, who is no longer with the company, was one of those names. IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, The Motor City Machine Guns, Elektra Lopez, and others were also at the shoot.

Additionally, the report states that Cody Rhodes and Netflix had discussions about a potential movie role. Nothing ever came of those talks.

The Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA is expected to be the location of the first episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.