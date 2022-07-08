WWE is preparing to hold another multi-day talent tryout during SummerSlam Week in Nashville this year.

While WWE has focused on recruiting college athletes and other athletes with the right look, to train them to be pro wrestlers, especially now that they have the NIL program, word now is that they are also getting back to recruiting at least some indie wrestlers.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that WWE officials have contacted some indie wrestlers to work the SummerSlam tryouts in Nashville at the end of this month.

The SummerSlam 2021 tryouts in Las Vegas were seen as a success for the company. Some of the names signed from that week are Nikkita Lyons, Edris Enofe, Brooklyn Barlow, Javier Bernal, Bryson Montana, Damaris Griffin, Quincy Elliott, Tatum Paxley, Sofia Cromwell, and Jakara Jackson. Draco Anthony, Mila Malani and Raelyn were also signed from that tryout camp, but they were released back on April 29.

There is no word yet on which indie stars have been invited to the Nashville tryouts during SummerSlam Weekend, but we will keep you updated.

