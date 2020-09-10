As noted earlier at this link, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco confirmed his departure after receiving a phone call from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon last night. Brisco was furloughed back in April as a part of the COVID-19 cuts, but now he has been released altogether. We also noted how there were more WWE employees being released today, most of those being non-talent employees who had been waiting on the call to come back to work from being furloughed. You can click here for that backstage update, including news on what WWE HQ departments were hit the hardest.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that many of the furloughed employees were outright let go a little over a month ago as well.

The extreme cutbacks in WWE this year, since the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in March, have led to many situations in WWE where salaries were decreased by tens of thousands of dollars, even for non-wrestlers. The budget cuts have also led to situations where one or two people are working jobs that would normally have many people performing the duties. There are also understudies being groomed for many spots in case someone gets sick and is unable to work.

WWE officials are reportedly prepping several departments on the outright cuts, and what those releases will mean for the departments moving forward.

