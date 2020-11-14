According to Ringside News, former NXT UK women’s champion Toni Storm will be having a WWE Network special released highlighting her time in PROGRESS Wrestling. The report has also revealed some of the matchups involved, including bouts against Killer Kelly, Dani Luna, Holidead, and Mercedes Martinez. Check it out below.

Chapter 49: Super Strong Style 16 – 2017 – Night 2 (May 28, 2017)

Toni Storm vs Jinny vs Laura Di Matteo Chapter 52: Vote Pies (July 23, 2017)

Toni Storm vs Laura Di Matteo Chapter 67: Bourbon Is Also A Biscuit (April 07, 2018)

Toni Storm vs Mercedes Martinez Chapter 73: Fourth Shade Of Green (July 15, 2018)

Toni Storm vs Killer Kelly PROGRESS Toronto (August 08, 2019)

Toni Storm vs Holidead Chapter 96: True Friends Stab You In The Front (October 13, 2019)

Toni Storm vs Dani Luna