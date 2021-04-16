As we’ve noted, WWE made budget cuts on Thursday and released 10 wrestlers – Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Mojo Rawley, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Wesley Blake, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Kalisto and Bo Dallas.

Regarding Kay, Fightful Select reports that Kevin Dunn, WWE’s Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution, didn’t “get” Kay and had verbalized that he saw a ceiling for her in WWE. How exactly that contributed to the release remains to be seen.

Kay’s release came as a surprise to many people in WWE as she was recently used on TV and was loved in the locker room, as was Peyton Royce, who also got cut.

Kay last wrestled for WWE in the Tag Team Turmoil match on Night One of WrestleMania 37, teaming with Carmella. She signed with the company back in April 2015.

All wrestlers released on Thursday are under a standard 90-day non-compete clause with WWE and are not free to sign with other promotions until Wednesday, July 14.

