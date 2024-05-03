A big update on the upcoming WWE King & Queen of the Ring tournament.

WrestleVotes reports that WWE will be releasing the brackets for the prestigious tournament throughout the weekend. The Raw side is expected to be announced during tomorrow’s Backlash premium live event in France, with the SmackDown side getting announced on the ensuing episode of Raw.

At this time, no competitor has been revealed for the tournament as of yet. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER did express his interest in competing in the KOTR so it would be a good guess that the Ring General will be in it.